Additional 19 COVID-19 infections logged on early May 18 morning
Vietnam documented 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 18, all of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.
All of the new cases are recorded in quarantine sites. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 18, all of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the total cases, Hanoi recorded 13, Ha Nam three, Dien Bien two, and Son La one.
The country has logged 2,909 domestically-transmitted infections, and 1,469 imported cases so far. As many as 1,339 new cases were detected since the latest outbreak hit the nation on April 27.
A total of 108,288 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 1,611 at hospitals, 31,708 at other quarantine sites, and 74,969 at home or accommodations.
Among the COVID-19 patients, 46 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus once, 26 twice, and 28 thrice.
The country has seen 2,668 recoveries, and 37 deaths.
Director of the ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue asked leading hospitals in terms of intensive care such as Bach Mai Hospital, National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital to improve lower-level facilities’ capacity in resuscitation and intensive care.
Among more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients in over 60 medical stations, 71.6 percent showed no symptoms of COVID-19. There are 49 patients in serious conditions.
Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.