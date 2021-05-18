Health Vietnam records 117 COVID-19 cases in six hours Vietnam recorded 117 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case and 116 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Online talk show calls for stopping second-hand smoke Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in Vietnam. Tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which 69 cause cancer, participants heard at a recent online talk show to respond to World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

Health Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 infections in May 17 morning Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 28 in quarantine facilities, in the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam reports 37th death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 17 confirmed its 37th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions. ​