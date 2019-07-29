At the media briefing on the seventh International Traditional Martial Arts Festival – Binh Dinh (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – The seventh International Traditional Martial Arts Festival – Binh Dinh is set to take place from August 7 to 11, heard a media briefing on the tournament held in the south central province of Binh Dinh on July 29.



According to vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh, who is also head of the organising board, more than 800 martial art masters and practitioners from 20 localities across the country will compete at the event.



Furthermore, as many as 203 foreigners from 14 nations will take part in the festival, including those from India, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Canada and Morocco. As a result, the number of the participants at this year’s event will be double that of the previous edition in 2016.



Thanh added that after this year, the Traditional Martial Arts Festival will become a triennial event instead of biennial one to ensure effective organisation.



Notably, an activity aiming to honour cultural values and the quintessence of Vietnam’s martial arts will be arranged within the framework of the festival.-VNA