Three new COVID-19 cases reported on March 10 afternoon
Vietnam confirmed three more COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 10, including two imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Spraying disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed three more COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 10, including two imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The two imported were quarantined in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta province of Long An right upon their arrival, while the other case was recorded in the northern province of Hai Duong.
These new patients brought the total count in the country to 2,529, including 1,588 domestically-transmitted cases.
The ministry reported that a total of 2,004 patients had been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, and the fatalities remained at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 48 tested negative for the virus once, 42 twice and 118 thrice.
As many as 44,540 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 497 in hospitals, 15,065 in other establishments, and 28,978 at home./.