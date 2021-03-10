Health Two new COVID-19 cases logged in 12 hours Vietnam posted two new COVID-19 cases, one imported and one in the northern province of Hai Duong, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 9, according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin.

Health HCM City's health sector proposes buying 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department has recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee a proposal for purchasing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from an US producer to meet local demand.

Health Hanoi begins COVID-19 vaccination Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi on March 9 began giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to 30 staff members who are in regular and direct contact with sources of infections, becoming the first unit in the city to deploy the vaccination programme.