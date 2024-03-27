Business VCCI calls for greater support for R&D costs of FDI firms The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has proposed increasing the support for research and development (R&D) costs to over 50% for foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses, it said in policy feedback requested by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Large livestock businesses are likely to benefit from new regulations Large livestock enterprises are expected to benefit greatly when the regulation on locations not permitted to run livestock farms takes effect from 2025.

Business Carriers asked to develop fleet operation plan to meet summer travel demand The Ministry of Transport has asked carriers to develop aircraft fleet operation plans to meet the rising travel demand for the upcoming national holidays and summer peak.

Business Hanoi faces difficulties in developing organic agriculture Although several organic agriculture models have been developed in Hanoi, generating positive results, the city still faces some obstacles in expanding the models to large-scale commercial production.