Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province has decided to allocate over 35.8 billion VND (1.5 million USD) to assist local fishermen in offshore fishing.Accordingly, Phu Vang, Phu Loc districts, Hue city and Huong Tra township will receive 25.97 billion VND, 9.75 billion VND, 425 million VND, and 350 million VND, respectively, to encourage and support aquaculture and offshore fishing.This is the second time the province has disbursed to assist local fishermen in line with the Government’s Decree 67/2014/ND-CP on policies for fishery development (Decree 67).The provincial authorities have requested localities to manage and use the money for the right purposes and contents prescribed in the inter-ministerial Circular No. 16/2012/ TTLT-BNN-BQP-BTC dated on April 11, 2012 by the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Finance and National Defence.Previously, the province spent more than 16 billion VND to encourage aquaculture and offshore fishing activities, and exploitation services in the above-mentioned localities.In the first phase, Phu Vang and Phu Loc districts received 10.9 billion VND and 4.76 billion VND respectively, while Hue city and Huong Tra township was provided with 500 million VND each to help local fishermen buy fuel for fishing trips.Implementing Decree 67, Thua Thien-Hue province has actively coordinated with local authorities of coastal communes to support local fishermen in accessing preferential credit, thus building and upgrading 40 vessels, including four steel-hull ships with capacity of 829CV upwards and 36 wood-hull ships with capacity of 400 to 800 CV.Phu Vang district has the largest number of newly-built fishing boats, bringing its total number of offshore fishing ships to 170.La Phuc Thanh, Chairman of the district’s People's Committee, said that the implementation of the decree help expand offshore fishing areas in traditional fishing grounds, thus increasing the district’s catch output.The province now has 40 ships built under Decree 67. Local fishermen are enabled to borrow capital to build big ships for offshore fishing.-VNA.