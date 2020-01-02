Tien Giang aims to attract more investment in 2020
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is working hard to improve its investment environment with the aim of attracting at least eight projects with total capital expected to stand at 80 million USD in 2020.
A view of Tien Giang (Photo: Internet)
Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is working hard to improve its investment environment with the aim of attracting at least eight projects with total capital expected to stand at 80 million USD in 2020.
According to Nguyen Thanh Liem, deputy head of the management board of industrial parks in Tien Giang, the board has closely coordinated with local departments and agencies to make recommendations on ways to perfect the infrastructure system at industrial parks and clusters.
Joint efforts have also been made to remove obstacles facing business that are operating at these industrial parks and clusters, he said.
Tien Giang will continue to simplify administrative procedures and well implement the quality management system in line with ISO 9001:2008 standards, while stepping up IT application and online public services.
The province is now home to four industrial parks, which are My Tho, Tan Huong, Long Giang and the Soai Rap Petroleum Service Industrial Zone, with a total area of 1,101 hectares.
Such industrial parks have attracted 104 projects, including 73 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with total investment worth over 51.7 trillion VND (2.22 billion USD), creating jobs for more than 90,000 labourers.
Besides, Tien Giang has accommodated four industrial clusters covering over 108 ha, housing 80 projects valued at about 4.53 trillion VND, which are employing over 17,000 labourers.
Enterprises in local IPs and industrial clusters posted a combined industrial production value of 76.77 trillion VND in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 13.79 percent, and total export value of over 2.66 trillion VND, up 10.9 percent./.
According to Nguyen Thanh Liem, deputy head of the management board of industrial parks in Tien Giang, the board has closely coordinated with local departments and agencies to make recommendations on ways to perfect the infrastructure system at industrial parks and clusters.
Joint efforts have also been made to remove obstacles facing business that are operating at these industrial parks and clusters, he said.
Tien Giang will continue to simplify administrative procedures and well implement the quality management system in line with ISO 9001:2008 standards, while stepping up IT application and online public services.
The province is now home to four industrial parks, which are My Tho, Tan Huong, Long Giang and the Soai Rap Petroleum Service Industrial Zone, with a total area of 1,101 hectares.
Such industrial parks have attracted 104 projects, including 73 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with total investment worth over 51.7 trillion VND (2.22 billion USD), creating jobs for more than 90,000 labourers.
Besides, Tien Giang has accommodated four industrial clusters covering over 108 ha, housing 80 projects valued at about 4.53 trillion VND, which are employing over 17,000 labourers.
Enterprises in local IPs and industrial clusters posted a combined industrial production value of 76.77 trillion VND in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 13.79 percent, and total export value of over 2.66 trillion VND, up 10.9 percent./.