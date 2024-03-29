Top billiards players competing in TD Pool Master League 2024
Hanoi (VNA) - The TD Pool Master League 2024 officially kicked off in Hanoi on March 29, bringing together the eight top Vietnamese billiards players.
With a total prize pool of up to 500 million VND (20,833 USD), the champion alone will receive 250 million VND, making it the largest prize in the history of club-level billiards tournaments in Vietnam.
Following the Swiss Chess format, the players will compete in a round-robin format with 7 matches on the first day. The top 6 players with the highest scores will play another round-robin to determine the top 4 entering the semi-finals and finals.
All matches in the two-day tournament are set to be livestreamed on the Vietnam Billiards Promotion YouTube channel/fanpage and the TD Billiards Club website.
Duong Manh Tien, the head of the organising committee, said that Vietnamese billiards has undergone significant transformations in terms of quality, player numbers, and viewership. With each player's unique journey, the event aims to deliver truly outstanding performances, contributing to the development of the sport in Vietnam./.
