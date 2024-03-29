Culture - Sports Vietnam - Japan Cultural Festival opens in Da Nang A Vietnam-Japan Cultural Festival opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on March 29, as part of celebrations of the 51st anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2024).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese sustainable fashion brought to UK A recent Green Fashion Exhibition in London featured a sustainable fashion collection by Vietnamese designer Lan Huong, with clothing made with 100% ramie yarn which is biodegradable and can be reused and recycled.

Culture - Sports Brazilian football legends to land in Da Nang Brazilian football legends including Dunga, Rivaldo, Lucio, Edmilson, Kleber, Giovani, Zé Carlos, and Paulo Sergio will feature in the Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024 in the central beach city of Da Nang in April.

Culture - Sports Animated films mark 70th Dien Bien Phu Victory Two animated films, "Loi hua Dien Bien” (The Promise of Dien Bien) and “Chiec xe tho Dien Bien” (The Dien Bien Cart), are currently in production to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024), the Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company has announced.