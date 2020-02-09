Top Lao leader pays State visit to Cambodia
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith has arrived in Phnom Penh capital city, beginning his State visit to Cambodia from February 9-10.
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith arrives in Phnom Penh (Photo: xinhua/VNA)
A grand welcome ceremony for the Lao leader was held at the Royal Palace under the chair of King Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
During his stay in Cambodia, the Lao leader is scheduled to pay courtesy visits to President of the Senate Samdech Say Chhum, President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.
The State visit by Lao Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith will be another significant milestone to further strengthen the comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership as well as to promote good bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all fields between the two good neighbouring countries and their people, the Cambodian ministry said in a statement./.