World Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailand At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.

World Thailand sets budget bill meeting next week Speaker of Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai has called for the House’s special session on February 13 to repeat the second and third readings of the 2020 budget bill to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling.

World Indonesia to dissolve, merge underperforming SOEs The State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry of Indonesia will close down or merge state-owned companies that have consistently failed to make profits, as part of the government’s SOEs restructuring plan, according to an official.

World Indonesian President approves plan to promote religious tolerance Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 7 approved a proposal to build an underground tunnel connecting the Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, in the heart of Jakarta with its neighbour, the St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral.