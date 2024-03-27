Top legislator receives US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 received a US delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.
Welcoming US senators and congressmen, Hue said he believes that the visit, the second of its kind in 2024 since the two countries set up their comprehensive strategic partnership last September, will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and trust, and developing the relationship between the two parliaments as well as the cooperation between the two countries in an extensive and substantive manner.
Senators and congressmen of several US states affirmed their hope to promote bilateral relations in fields that the US has strengths such as energy, expressway, liquefied natural gas, clean fuel, coal-to-construction material processing, green energy transition, semiconductor, the environment, and high-performance sports.
Hue stressed that Vietnam considers the US a strategically important partner and appreciates the US’s consistent policy of supporting a strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous Vietnam.
Vietnam is ready to work with the US in promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership in an increasingly substantive, intensive and stable manner on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions of each other, in accordance with the interests of the two countries' people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.
The upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership has created momentum and opened up new room for the two countries to strengthen cooperation across all channels and in all fields, including traditional and breakthrough fields such as innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), human resources training, semiconductor, supply chains, energy transition, and sports, he stated.
Vietnam welcomes the US’s efforts to strengthen responsible cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, and hopes that the country, through the Indo-Pacific Strategy and regional initiatives, will continue to demonstrate strong commitments to supporting the central role of ASEAN, the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Mekong-US Partnership, thus positively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.
According to the top legislator, cooperation between the two parliaments is an important component in the overall Vietnam - US relationship. He expressed his hope that US members of parliament (MPs) will maintain their contributions to deepening the relationship between the two countries and their parliaments in the coming time in commensuration with the comprehensive strategic partnership; and step up the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones.
Hue confirmed that the legislature and government of Vietnam always strive to perfect the legal framework, improve the investment environment, enhance competitiveness, and create favourable conditions for businesses, including those from the US, to cooperate in business and investment in Vietnam. He proposed the MPs to continue to pay attention to creating conditions for the Vietnamese community in the US to integrate, develop, and contribute to the two countries’ relations.
Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the Vietnamese top legislator stressed that Vietnam appreciates the Mekong-US Partnership, and thanks the US side for backing Vietnam and ASEAN’s stances related to the East Sea.
Kirsten Gillibrand spoke highly of the ideas and proposals of Chairman Hue, adding that they will be studied by the delegation to be realised for common values and goals of the two countries./.