Top legislator visits university in Russia
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the Kazan Federal University (Source: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Kazan Federal University in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on December 9 as part of her ongoing official visit to Russia.
During a meeting with leaders and students of the educational institution, she expressed her pleasure to visit the 200-year-old university, where many Russian leaders pursued their studies, especially the great leader Vladimir Ilych Lenin.
She briefed them on socio-economic achievements after 30 years of Vietnam’s Doi moi (renewal) process, highlighting the importance of education and training, human resources development and application of advanced technologies to the country’s achievements.
Vietnam has identified education as a top priority in its national development strategy, and a decisive factor for poverty reduction as well as rapid and sustainable development, Ngan said.
She affirmed Vietnam’s policy of developing friendship and cooperation with countries having traditional relations with Vietnam, noting that its relations with Russia is a priority.
Ngan thanked the Russian side for its support in training nearly 40,000 Vietnamese officials and experts, noting that Russia has continued to help train human resources for Vietnam and provided 1,000 scholarships for Vietnamese students.
Ngan expressed her hope that the university will continue to expand cooperation with Vietnam’s universities in the coming time, saying that majors that Kazan Federal University is training are very suitable for Vietnam’s demands.
The top legislator called on Vietnamese students studying Kazan University to serve as a bridge to boost friendship between the two countries, as well as contribute to popularising Vietnam’s culture identities in Russia, thus further promoting the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
For his part, Rector of the Kazan Federal University Ilshat Gafurov said the university has cooperated with 369 foreign universities and research centres over the world, including those from Vietnam.
He hoped that the Kazan Federal University will partner with more Vietnamese educational establishments in the coming time./.