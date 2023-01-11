Top priority given to consolidating and strengthening Vietnam-Laos ties: Leaders
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Saysomphone Phomvihane affirmed that they always treasure and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
At their meeting in Vientiane on January 11, the two leaders expressed their delight at the development of bilateral ties across all fields despite COVID-19, notably their law-making bodies have maintained high-level meetings, thematic seminars, experience sharing, and mutual coordination and support at international and regional parliamentary forums.
PM Chinh, who is paying an official visit to Laos, lauded significant and meaningful achievements made by the Lao Party, State, people in the process of national construction and development.
The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the outcomes of Chairman Saysomphone's official visit to Vietnam in December 2021 in contribution to strengthening the sound relationship between the two NAs and the success of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.
For his part, Chairman Saysomphone expressed his desire to constantly tighten the close collaboration between the two legislative bodies, including their effective coordination and implementation of joint inspection activities serving better implementation of the two nations’ high-level cooperation agreements.
He suggested the two sides continue to beef up their exchange and sharing of professional experiences; organisation of related conferences and seminars; and cooperate and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF).
Appreciating Vietnam’s great support and assistance to Laos over the past time, including the construction of the Lao NA House, the Chairman highlighted his support for the constant enhancement and deepening of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations./.