Society Vietnamese “blue beret” doctors mark their day in South Sudan On the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955-2023), officials and staff members of Vietnam’s Level 2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 of the UN Mission has conducted a civil-military co-operation (CIMIC) activity in Bentiu, South Sudan.

Society Friendship Spring Trip helps strengthen people-to-people exchanges The Friendship Spring Trip 2023 was recently held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), the municipal Department of Tourism and the outlying district of Phu Xuyen, aiming to boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Society Vietnam Town project underway in Thailand's Udon Thani province The formation of a Vietnam Town in Udon Thani province, which is hosting the largest overseas Vietnamese community in Thailand, is an obvious development trend, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh while inspecting the Vietnam Street project in the locality on February 25.