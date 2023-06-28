Tourist arrivals in Hanoi reached 12.33 million in the first six months of this year (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tourist arrivals in Hanoi reached 12.33 million in the first six months of this year, up 42% from last year. Of the figures, international tourists accounted for 2.03 million, up seven times against the same period of last year.

Total tourism revenue is expected to reach 44.9 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD), indicating a substantial 74.3% growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The average occupancy rate of hotel rooms surged by 31.1 percentage points to 61.1%, underscoring the significant rise in accommodation demand.



The Hanoi Department of Tourism has carried out various solutions to improve and promote tourism routes to vicinities such as Bat Trang ceramics village, Huong pagoda, Tam Chuc- Trang An tourism complex, Son Tay-Ba Vi, Thach That- Quoc Oai, and Dong Anh- Soc Son, while promoting tourism products.

In its efforts to boost tourism, the city is considering approving the Ocean Park pedestrian and night market in Gia Lam district. Simultaneously, Hoan Kiem district is developing a promotion plan to introduce a food tour map, designed to guide visitors in exploring the diverse local cuisine.

According to Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Hong Minh, the department is developing various forms of communication on digital platforms, websites, social networking platforms in cyberspace in order to spread the message of "Hanoi - Come to love" and "Hanoi - A safe, friendly, quality and attractive tourist destination". Early this year, the sector launched a database management software at dulich.myhanoi.vn to enhance travel experience of tourists.

The department has also guided tourism firms to improve e-commerce application in business activities while supporting units to build high-tech products such as 3D, Flycam, Mapping, and virtual reality technology.



With the moves, Hanoi is on its way to becoming a top tourist destination in the region.

This year, the city is expecting to receive around 22 million visitors, up 17.6% on year. The projected tourism revenue is 77 trillion VND (3.26 billion USD), representing an annual growth of 28.2%./.

VNA