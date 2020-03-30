Business Businesses urged to cooperate to bring live pig price down Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has urged livestock businesses to cooperate with the Government and with each other to bring the live pig price down from the current 75,000 VND (3.17 USD) to 70,000 VND per kg as from April 1.

Business COVID-19: Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency The Ministry of Transport has agreed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Business Hanoi’s CPI rises 5.23 percent in Q1 The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 5.23 percent against the same period last year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Rice cultivation must ensure domestic supply in spite of difficulties In spite of challenges caused by saline intrusion and COVID-19, rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta must ensure domestic supply and take opportunities for export, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh.