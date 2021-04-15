Politics First Vietnamese businesswoman to be honoured with France’s Legion of Honour Chairwoman of the Sovico Group and CEO of Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been granted with the Legion of Honour by the French Government for her special contributions to Vietnam’s relations with France and Europe.

Business Teleconference boosts Belgian investment in Binh Duong A teleconference was held on April 14 to promote Belgian investment in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Business Nearly 5 billion USD of exports to EU benefit from EVFTA Almost 5 billion USD worth of Vietnamese goods exported to the EU has benefited from preferential tariffs under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).