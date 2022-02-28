Business VIETNAM EXPO 2022 expects 350 exhibitors The 31st Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO) will take place from April 13-16 in Hanoi, expecting to draw nearly 350 businesses.

Business Tien Giang promotes economic growth through developing transport system The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has made strong investment in expanding its transport system that connects with other regional localities in order to motivate the local economic development.

Business Room remains for Vietnam’s coffee exports to Algeria There is large room for Vietnam to promote coffee exports to Algeria, said the Vietnam Trade Office in the African country.

Business Bamboo Airways to launch direct HCM City-Sydney flight Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways announced on February 28 that it will launch its direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Sydney city of Australia.