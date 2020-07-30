Trade fair honors Vietnamese goods
A trade fair honoring Vietnamese goods opened in Ho Chi Minh on July 29, attracting over 300 pavilions of 200 domestic enterprises from across the country.
Delegates cut ribbon to inaugurate the fair (Photo: VNA)
More than 300 pavilions feature a wide range of products including household utensils, food, interior decorations, garments, handicrafts, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are introduced at the fair (Photo: VNA)
The fair offers an opportunity for businesses to build their trademarks and encourage consumers to use domestically-made products (Photo: VNA)