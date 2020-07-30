Hotline: (024) 39411349
Trade fair honors Vietnamese goods

A trade fair honoring Vietnamese goods opened in Ho Chi Minh on July 29, attracting over 300 pavilions of 200 domestic enterprises from across the country.
  • Delegates cut ribbon to inaugurate the fair (Photo: VNA)

  • More than 300 pavilions feature a wide range of products including household utensils, food, interior decorations, garments, handicrafts, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are introduced at the fair (Photo: VNA)

  • The fair offers an opportunity for businesses to build their trademarks and encourage consumers to use domestically-made products (Photo: VNA)

