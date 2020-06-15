Business Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business PV Power approves plan to build Nhon Trach thermal power plants The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has approved an investment plan to build Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants with combined capacity of between 1,300-1,760 MW.

Business HDBank to pay dividend at a rate of 65 percent The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HOSE: HDB) plans to pay a dividend of 65 percent for 2019, 50 percent in stocks and 15 percent in bonus shares.

Business Veggie, fruit exports exceed 1.5 billion USD in first half Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.