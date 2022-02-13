During the opening days of the Lunar New Year, or Tet, the Vietnamese community in the Lao capital Vientiane gather together at Phat Tich Pagoda, one of the two largest Vietnamese pagodas in the country, to pray for good fortune.

For those unable to return to their homeland to enjoy the Tet holiday due to COVID-19, visits to pagodas help them teach their children and grandchildren about traditional Vietnamese customs during the Lunar New Year.



According to Most Venerable Thich Minh Quang, Abbot at Phat Tich Pagoda, the worship place opened its doors to the public during the Tet holiday.



For every Vietnamese, especially those in foreign countries, a visit to a pagoda during Tet is a way of preserving the country’s traditional customs for future generations./.

VNA