Trang An planned to become attractive tourism site in the world. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 10 issued a decision on approving the task of formulating a planning project to preserve and restore the special national landscape site of Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong in the northern province of Ninh Binh, with the aim of turning the complex into one of the most attractive tourism sites of Vietnam and the world.

The planning project covers 9,663 ha of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex which was designated as a dual UNESCO World Heritage site for its natural and cultural values in 2014.

The work aims to preserve outstanding global values of the heritage, realise strategies and development orientations of the province, and fulfill Vietnam's commitment to UNESCO in conserving and promoting heritage values; conserving heritage in harmonious combination with sustainable development.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex is designated as a dual UNESCO World Heritage site for its natural and cultural values in 2014. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, the planning will zone off the area for relic protection, determine functions and ratio of land use for different areas, arrange technical infrastructure system suitable to stages of conservation and promotion of the value of the complex while promoting investment resources as well as role of the community in conservation, embellishment and promotion of heritage values.

Accordingly, the planning project will include research, survey, determine visions, goals and principles; forecast and determine development targets; develop landscape architecture and tourism promotion orientations, among others./.

VNA