Society HCM City programme strengthens friendship among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia An exchange was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16, gathering representatives of Lao and Cambodian families whose children are adopted by Vietnamese families, and representatives of those Vietnamese families.

Society PM demands textbooks, teachers be ready for new school year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed off a dispatch on August 16, requesting actions be taken to guarantee textbooks and teachers for the coming 2023 - 2024 academic year.

Videos Art display raises awareness, funds to support dioxin victims A voluntary-based art exhibition and auction were held recently in Hanoi to raise funds to support Agent Orange/dioxin victims around Vietnam. The exhibition and auction were held to commemorate the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and Agent Orange Victims’ Day (August 10).