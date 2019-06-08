Russia’s largest truck manufacturer Kamaz plans to launch a serial assembly of trucks at the company's plant in Vietnam in 2020, said Kamaz Director General Sergey Kogogin (Photo: russiabusinesstoday.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russia’s largest truck manufacturer Kamaz plans to launch a serial assembly of trucks at the company's plant in Vietnam in 2020, said Kamaz Director General Sergey Kogogin.



Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2019), he underlined that Vietnam is a very important market for Kamaz.



Russian news agency TASS quoted Kogogin as saying that Kamaz has a plant in Vietnam and manufacture at current stage. This year, the company is preparing for launching a serial assembly in 2020, he added.



The SPIEF 2019 is being held on June 6-8.-VNA