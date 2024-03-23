The number of tourists coming to visit Ba Den Mountain is still to “cool down” since the peak of the lunar new year.

In addition to the majestic natural scenery, tourists are also attracted by a tulip garden flourishing at an altitude of 986 metres above sea level on the summit of Ba Den Mountain. Many have expressed surprise and delight at the more than 100,000 tulips in 30 different varieties, all displaying various colours and creating a rare and brilliant sight.

Tay Ninh welcomed nearly 2 million visitors in the first two months of 2024. Total tourism revenue is estimated to have exceeded 30 million USD. The local tourism industry is working to achieve its goal of welcoming 5.5 million visitors this year./.

VNA