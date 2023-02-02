Spring on Ba Den Mountain
Visitors to Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain in the southern province of Tay Ninh during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday feel as though they are in heaven as they stroll through more than 30 types flowers and more than 400,000 trees. Visitors are also excited to check-in among more than 100,000 tulips.
Vivid flowers on the top of Ba Den Mountain (Photo: VNA)
A Khmer dance performance on the top of Ba Den Mountain with the Bodhisattva statue - the tallest bronze Bodhisattva statue on a mountain in Asia. (Photo: VNA)
Cable cars take visitors to the top of Ba Den Mountain and Ba Den Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
Crowd of tourists watch fireworks on Ba Den Mountain on the opening night of the Spring Festival of Ba Den Mountain (on the fourth day of the first lunar month). (Photo: VNA)
Over 100,000 tulips are displayed in batches at the top of Ba Den Mountain. (Photo: VNA)
Pilgrims at Ba Den Pagoda (Photo: VNA)