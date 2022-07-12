Exploring spectacular Tay Ninh tourist spots with beauty pageant runner-up
During her four-day trip, Hoang My travelled to Cao Dai Temple (Tay Ninh Holy See), Thien Lam Pagoda, Lo Xo - Xa Mat National Park, Ba Den Mountain National Tourism Site, and the Vam Co Dong River, and also enjoyed unique local cuisine. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The Tay Ninh Holy See boasts unique architecture and attracts tourists from home and abroad. Visitors can admire the typical patterns of Caodaism in the building together with its exotic, charming and attractive mix of colours. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Thien Lam Pagoda, also known as Go Ken Pagoda, is among the sacred sites in Tay Ninh and features numerous spiritual stories. It is also built on high ground. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The Lo Xo - Xa Mat National Park houses many trees, herbs, and rare species of birds and fish. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Hoang My’s trip to the Vam Co Dong River was really special, as she rode on a boat and basked in the charm of the river, which has inspired many poems and songs. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)