The event, which will last until April 3, takes place at three locations in Tuyen Quang. The province expects the festival to be a prominent highlight for the Tuyen Quang Tourism Year.

The festival brings together 20 hot air balloons from different countries and territories around the world including the United Kingdom, United States, and Japan, among others. A Vietjet hot air balloon represents the national colors of Vietnam at the festival.

During the festival, visitors have the chance to experience free and adventurous flying as well as watch special light shows. Particularly, they can enjoy a free hot air balloon flight at the Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang City on presenting a Vietjet boarding pass or e-tickets./.

VNA