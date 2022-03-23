Destinations Hustle and bustle return to Hanoi’s Old Quarter With Hanoi beginning to restore its tourism sector, restaurants and bars are now open after 9pm and have adopted measures to continue the effective control over COVID-19. The Old Quarter has again welcomed large numbers of visitors looking to have fun, eat, and shop, offering a positive sign that the capital’s tourism sector is on the road to recovery.

Travel Hoa sua: Where flowers bloom so does hope As March brings the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, while strolling around the streets in Hanoi, visitors are captivated by the beauty of a white flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ready to welcome foreign tourists back Ho Chi Minh City has made thorough preparations to welcome international tourists back after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, authorities, travel agents and accommodation facilities are all ready to make the city a vibrant and safe destination.

Tours Tourism Year 2022 focuses on promoting green tourism – With the country officially re-opening tourism both domestic and international on March 15, green tourism has been made the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, to be hosted by the central coastal province of Quang Nam.