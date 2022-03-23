Tuyen Quang tourism adapting to “new normal”
With nearly 500 historical monuments and famous landmarks, northern mountainous Tuyen Quang province has significant potential in historical, ecological, and community-based tourism. It is currently focusing on developing typical local products, accessing the domestic tourism market, and turning itself into a friendly and safe destination for tourists.
The number of visitors to Tuyen Quang province increased dramatically in the opening months of 2022.
This is a good sign for its tourism industry to recover and develop in the post-pandemic “new normal”.
To stimulate tourism demand, Tuyen Quang has actively accessed the domestic tourism market and foreign markets.
The province has 300 historical and cultural vestiges.It also boasts Na Hang Primitive Forest, home to valuable flora and fauna.
The province aims to attract 2.2 million visitors this year./.