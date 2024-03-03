Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).
VNA
