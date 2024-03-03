Travel Infographic 9 best things to do in Vietnam The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.

Travel Infographic Vietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.

Travel Infographic Hue ranks 8th among world’s top 25 cultural destinations for 2024 The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards from the world’s leading online travel platform, TripAdvisor, put the former imperial capital of Hue in 8th spot in the top 25 Cultural Destinations in the world for 2024.