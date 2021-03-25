World Vietnam supports comprehensive political solution in Libya: diplomat Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned comprehensive political solution on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.

World Southeast Asian nations continue to record thousands of new COVID-19 infections Malaysia's Ministry of Health reported on March 24 that in the past 24 hours, this Southeast Asian country recorded an additional 1,268 cases of COVID-19, including 1,263 community infections.

World Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Malaysia and Singapore are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.

World Cambodia to deploy free vaccination for garment workers The Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training has called for preparations for vaccination of garment workers, as the government prioritised them in the list of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.