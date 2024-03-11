At the opening ceremony of the UN staff officer training course. (Photo: VNA)

– A United Nations staff officer training course kicked off at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on March 11 within the framework of Canada's Military Training and Cooperation Programme (MTCP).Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil co-chaired the opening ceremony.With the participation of 64 lecturers, coordinators, and officers, the course will equip the staff officers with professional knowledge and skills.It is also set to raise Vietnam’s capacity for organising intensive international training courses on UN peacekeeping operations and developing a contingent of UN peacekeeping lecturers, and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Canada and international partners in this regard.In his remarks, Binh highlighted the whole-hearted, valuable support from Canada to Vietnam in the preparation and deployment of forces for UN peacekeeping operations over the past 10 years, especially in training.This is the first training of its kind co-organised by Vietnam and Canada, and the fourth intensive international training course on UN peacekeeping jointly held in Vietnam by the two countries, he added.For his part, Steil emphasised the Vietnam-Canada cooperation in peacekeeping with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2023, saying the course further demonstrates their growing collaboration in this field./.