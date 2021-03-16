Society 2021-2030 national strategy on green growth holds significant role: official Building and implementing a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 is necessary to deal with limitations and shortcomings during the 2012-2020 period, and get updated on the domestic and global situation, an official has said.

Society Quang Binh: Children’s Council helps promote children’s voice The central province of Quang Binh held the first meeting of the provincial Children’s Council in 2021 with the participants of 35 members representing nearly 244,000 children across the localities on March 15.

Society Hanoi allows re-opening of internet and online game shops Internet and online game shops in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open from 0:00 on March 16 and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.

Society Irrigation project to help ease drought in Ninh Thuan The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan organised a ceremony on March 15 blocking the flow and accumulating water for the Tan My irrigation system in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district.