Unique ancient trees in Duong Lam ancient village

Legend has it that the trees were the place where King Ngo Quyen (897-999) tied his war horses before leading the army against Chinese invaders on Bach Dang River, ending a 1,000 year period when Vietnam was invaded by Chinese power. Duong Lam villagers have always guarded and protected the trees. During weekends, this place becomes an attractive destination for tourists, especially couples. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)