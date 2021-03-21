Unique ancient trees in Duong Lam ancient village
Legend has it that the trees were the place where King Ngo Quyen (897-999) tied his war horses before leading the army against Chinese invaders on Bach Dang River, ending a 1,000 year period when Vietnam was invaded by Chinese power. Duong Lam villagers have always guarded and protected the trees. During weekends, this place becomes an attractive destination for tourists, especially couples. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
During Covid-19 outbreak, when tourists are restricted to go abroad, local tourists have looked for new destinations in the country and the range of ancient Duoi trees is their choice thanks to its historical values and beauty. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
The tree is seen in dry lands of Southeast Asia region, including the Philippines, China and India. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
A charming lady in ao dai, Vietnam's traditional long dress, walks under the canopy of the ancient trees. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vientamplus)
Currently, only 15 duoi trees are left after three died of age and diseases. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnam plus)