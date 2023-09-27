Business EVN's losses mainly attributed to high input prices High input prices were a major contributor to Vietnam Electricity (EVN)'s financial loss, according to the Department of Electricity Regulatory under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Bac Giang reports fivefold increase in FDI inflows in nearly 9 months The northern province of Bac Giang has attracted 70 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects valued at over 1.38 billion USD so far this year to September 15, a fivefold increase compared to the same period last year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Measures sought to increase export competitiveness in agriculture A seminar themed “Technology application and innovation for export competitiveness enhancement in the agricultural sector of Vietnam” was held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Hanoi on September 27.

Business Phu Tho strives for rapid, sustainable growth In implementing the Resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure), the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho has achieved significant outcomes in all fields, fulfilling or exceeding many targets and maintaining its position among leading provinces in northern midlands and mountainous region.