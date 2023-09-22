Hanoi (VNA) - The US Embassy, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council in Vietnam, and the BRGMart supermarket chain jubilantly celebrate the commencement of “U.S. Chicken Festival 2023”.

The festival, which is taking place from September 22-30, will introduce the signature and amazing cuisine made from US chicken imported directly by BRGMart.





This festival is designed to introduce unique dishes suitable for Vietnamese taste from the main ingredient being clean - fragrant - delicious US chicken, thereby promoting the unique culture and lifestyle of the “Land of the stars and stripes”.



The United States has been known as a highly developed agricultural powerhouse with a variety of famous agricultural and meat products exported across the world, such as apples, grapes, chicken, beef, etc. Among them, US Chicken is a unique product that is preserved by modern technology to maintain good quality. Put in attractive packages, this product is rich in nutritional value and particularly suitable for Vietnamese taste.





During this festive season, BRGMart specially introduces to customers a culinary festival showcasing dishes made from the US Chicken, namely Honey Grilled Chicken, Crispy Fried Chicken, Stir-fried Chicken with Lemongrass and Chili, Salt Roasted Chicken, and Fried Chicken with Fish Sauce, along with cooking demonstrations by BRGMart's top chefs.



Customers to BRGMart supermarkets have a chance to explore and enjoy great dishes made from the US Chicken, as well as interact with top chefs and shop for delicious US Chicken Drumsticks, along with various attractive promotions.





Ralph Bean, Representative of the US Embassy in Vietnam, said "We highly appreciate the recent cooperative relationship of the U.S Poultry & Egg Association with BRGMart. Today's event contributes to promoting one of the greatest products of American agriculture. Thanks to the great efforts of reputable retailers like BRGMart, the output of US chicken imported into Vietnam is increasing, affirming the quality of products and the trust of Vietnamese consumers."



“The BRGMart supermarket chain brings consumers high quality products at the lowest price, many of which have been imported directly and ethically from leading countries around the world, aiming to fully caters for consumers’ needs in just one shopping trip,” Nguyen Thi Hien, Deputy General Director of BRGMart, shared.



The BRGMart supermarket system belongs to the Hanoi Export - Import and Retail Consumer Goods Company Limited, with nearly 50 supermarkets under the brand name BRGMart/ Minimart Haprofood BRGMart in 7 provinces and major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, and Hung Yen./.

