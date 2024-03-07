US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Director Enoh T. Ebong and Nusantara National Capital Authority (OIKN) Chairman Bambang Susantono in a press conference in Jakarta on March 7, 2024. (Photo: id.usembassy.gov)

Jakarta (VNA) – The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has approved grant funding of 31.3 billion IDR (over 2 million USD) to Indonesia to develop its new capital city of Nusantara (IKN).



Speaking at a press conference held by the US Embassy in Indonesia on March 7, USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong said that the US provides funding to the Nusantara Capital Authority for technical assistance to develop detailed designs, technical specifications, procurement documentation, and a capacity building strategy to support the development of Nusantara’s priority smart city infrastructure.



Next month, the USTDA will host a reverse trade mission to bring to the US an Indonesian delegation of senior officials and decision-makers to New York, Texas and California to meet US experts on infrastructure, policy and management in order to help the Southeast Asian overcome challenges on infrastructure that developing countries are facing.



At the press conference, Chairman of the Nusantara National Capital Authority (IKN) Bambang Susantono said that IKN will not only be a green capital city but also a smart, inclusive and sustainable one. It applies the latest technological advancements in various fields as a basis for city development to create a comprehensive ecosystem in addressing various aspects including smart governance, transportation and mobility, smart living, resources, energy, smart industry, human resources, environment and infrastructure.

According to the official, 20% of the investment in IKN is from the national budget, while the remaining funding is private capital./.