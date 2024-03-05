Politics Vietnam, Iran hold political consultation at deputy foreign ministerial level Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working visit to Iran from March 3-4, during which she co-chaired the eighth political consultation with her Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Bringing Vietnam – Australia ties to new development page Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are attending the ASEAN – Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations, and pay an official visit to Australia from March 5 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Politics Czech President lauds traditional friendship with Vietnam President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has affirmed he always treasures and highly evaluates the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam who came to present President Vo Van Thuong's credentials in Prague on March 4.