Vietnam strengthens defence ties with Indonesia, Philippines
Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (R), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, meets with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra in Luang Prabang on March 5. (Source: VNA)Luang Prabang (VNA) – Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.
The events took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat.
Talking to the Deputy Defence Minister of Indonesia, Cuong congratulated the Indonesian Ministry of Defence on its successful organisation of events during the country’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2023, which helped sustain ASEAN’s cooperation momentum and promote the bloc’s stature. He also expressed his delight at the sound development of bilateral relations between the two countries.
On the basis of the signed cooperation documents, the two officials agreed to foster all-round ties, especially in exchanging all-level delegations, the dialogue mechanisms between the two defence ministries, and cooperation between military services and arms of Vietnam and Indonesia.
They also agreed to consider expanding partnerships in potential areas such as the defence industry, logistics, and military medicine, and that the two sides will keep coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.
The Vietnamese official asked the maritime law enforcement forces to increase information sharing, cooperation, and assistance for fishing vessels and fishermen who are in distress at sea while giving humanitarian treatment to vessels and fishermen as in line with the Vietnam - Indonesia relations and ASEAN’s spirit of solidarity.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (R), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, meets with Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang on March 5. (Source: VNA)At the meeting with Philippine Undersecretary Irineo C. Espino, the two officials shared the view that bilateral defence ties have been implemented fruitfully in different aspects, including holding mutual visits at all levels, bringing into play existing cooperation mechanisms, sending vessels for mutual visits, consulting with and supporting each other at ASEAN-led multilateral forums and frameworks.
Cuong called on the two sides to promote the signing of cooperation deals such as the ones on defence cooperation and logistics assistance.
Vietnam and the Philippines will continue working together closely to effectively carry out the signed agreements, with a focus on exchanging all-level delegations, maintaining the defence policy dialogue mechanism, reinforcing ties between military services and arms, and considering the expansion of ties to such fields as logistics, military medicine, and maritime security and safety.
Cuong suggested further promoting friendship exchanges between naval forces stationed on Song Tu Tay and Song Tu Dong islands to enhance mutual understanding between their officers and soldiers in order to perform joint tasks and contribute to bilateral defence connections./.