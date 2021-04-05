Despite being fully vaccinated with two shots in the US and holding a “vaccine passport”, Calvin Q Trinh, an overseas Vietnamese doctor, still had to undergo 14 days of quarantine at a hotel under Vietnamese regulations. The returning doctor expects that Vietnam will introduce relaxed policies for “vaccine passport” holders like him.

Vietnam only has sufficient doses of vaccine for some groups of people, so quarantining of those entering the country remains necessary. To recover the number of foreign visitors, the tourism sector has proposed the Government gradually introduce relaxed policies and permit the entry of “vaccine passport” holders.

The tourism sector is developing detailed plans to welcome foreign visitors, with safety being prioritised.

If more people are vaccinated, international tourism may witness close to full recovery by the closing months of this year. But countries must work together regarding travel procedures while ensuring health and safety./.

