Business Debt classification policy extended to aid customers impacted by pandemic The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has decided to extend a policy allowing commercial banks to keep debt classifications for COVID-19 affected borrowers unchanged to help customers access bank loans.

Business Businesses from Vietnam, Algeria, Senegal seek partnership opportunities More than 200 businesses from Algeria, Senegal and Vietnam operating in various sectors joined an online trade exchange among the three countries on April 5 and 6.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on April 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND per USD on April 6, up 1 VND from the previous day.