Van Phong to be developed into coastal EZ by 2025
At Van Phong economic zone (Photo: Internet)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will develop the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) into a coastal one that focuses on multi-sector development, turning it into an economic driving force of the province and the south central region.
According to an action programme on the development of the Van Phong EZ for the 2021-2025 period, the economic zone is expected to draw at least 150 trillion VND (6.5 billion USD) in investment, disburse at least 75 trillion VND, and contribute about 30-40 percent to the local State budget.
Its industrial – construction value will account for nearly 40 percent of the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) while around 10,000 jobs will be generated.
The province will focus on adjusting the master plan on the Van Phong EZ, effectively performing polices on investment promotion and investor support, pooling capital for key infrastructure in service of its function areas, reforming administrative procedures, protecting the environment, and ensuring national defence-security./.