Environment Large turtle caught and released back to natural habitat A sea turtle, weighing more than 100kg, which was accidentally caught in the net of a local fisherman, was released back to the sea in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 4, leaders of the Lang Co Border Post said.

Environment Hot weather spreads to all regions across Vietnam Regions across Vietnam are experiencing hot weather on May 4 with the temperature in some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Plan approved to realise net-zero emissions goal by 2050 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a plan on solutions to realise Vietnam’s commitment to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050 announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK in 2021.

Environment Thua Thien-Hue beefs up wildlife protection and rescue The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has beefed up its local wildlife protection and rescue movement, with many wild animals released back into their natural environment.