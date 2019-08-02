Dragon fruits for export (Photo: VNA)

– The export value of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits is estimated at 269 million USD in July, bringing the total turnover in the first seven months of 2019 to 2.31 billion USD, down 0.8 percent year on year.China was the biggest importer of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits with nearly 1.5 billion USD, accounting for 71.9 percent of the market share and up 1.05 percent year-on-year in value. It was followed by the US (70.2 million USD) and the Republic of Korea (65.3 million USD).Markets reporting impressive growth in terms of import values of Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits included Cameroon (up 10.16 times), Dominican Republic (up 8.37 times) and Guam (5.11 times).During January-July, the import turnover of vegetables and fruits is estimated at 1.14 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 22 percent.The Agro Processing and Market Development Department said that the sector will have more chances to expand its export markets thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the recently-signed EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).The department advised businesses to study opportunities and challenges of the European market and markets of 10 CPTPP member states, and seek measures to increase the quality and design of products and promote the advantage of competitiveness.-VNA