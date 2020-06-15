Consumers choose bunches of lychee (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

China was the leading importer of Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit, holding a lion’s share of about 60.8 percent. However, exports of those products to the northern neighbour slipped 29.2 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports to most other markets increased. Earnings from Thailand topped 57.8 million USD in the period, surging 244.1 percent, and from the Republic of Korea - 54.6 million USD, up 25.4 percent.

Shipments to Japan and the Netherlands picked up 26.4 percent and 28.3 percent to 46.2 million USD and 28 million USD, respectively.

Firms are advised to bolster exports of processed vegetable and fruits in the coming time. Exports of the items are projected to bounce back at year’s end as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be brought under control./.