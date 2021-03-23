Society Canadian firms express interest in Vietnam’s smart city development A business delegation organised by the World Trade Centre Toronto, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, and their partners, is virtually exploring smart city development trends in Vietnam from March 22 to 26.

Society Vietnam Airlines to pioneer digital health passport project National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will work with domestic and foreign agencies in building and applying a “COVID-19 vaccine passport” project, Dang Anh Tuan, head of the airline’s Communications and Branding Department, has said.

Society Top leader emphasises youth’s role in national development Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed the important role of young people to advance the nation forwards.

Society Economic-defence zones aim to consolidate security in strategic areas Vietnam will develop economic-defence zones to consolidate the defence-security situation in strategic localities, particularly border, sea and island areas, helping to shape up a strong belt to protect the nation.