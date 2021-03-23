Vice President presents gifts to poor students in Bac Giang province
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC), on March 23 visited and presented 100 bicycles to impoverished students in the northern province of Bac Giang.
In the morning, she attended a ceremony to inaugurate 16 new classrooms at the Nghia Phuong Primary School in Nghia Phuong commune, Luc Nam district.
The classrooms were built at a total cost of over 6 billion VND (259,400 USD) donated by benefactors. They are equipped with desks, boards, and television in accordance with the national standard.
At the event, Thinh, local leaders and benefactors presented hundreds of gifts, scholarships and online English studying cards to students at the school.
The NFVC was established by the government on May 4, 1992 to gather donations from organisations and individuals to help the country achieve its goals in childcare and protect children’s rights in accordance with the 1990 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child./.