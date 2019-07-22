For the first six months of 2019, VCSC ranked third with 9.71 percent market share of stock and fund certificates. (Photo: baomoi.com)

Viet Capital Securities Joint Stock Company (VCSC) has announced the results of its bond issuance.Accordingly, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company and food and beverage Masan Group spent nearly 400 billion VND (17.17 million USD) to own VCSC's non-convertible bonds in the recent issuance of bonds worth 500 billion VND.Specifically, Vietjet bought 70 percent of the bonds for 350 billion VND. Masan spent 37 billion VND owning 7 percent of issued bonds of Viet Capital Securities.In addition, domestic investors purchased VCSC’s bonds worth 103 billion VND, equivalent to 21 percent and foreign investors bought the remaining 10 billion VND, equivalent to 2 percent.All of 50,000 VCSC’s bonds (par value of 10 million VND per bond) are registered, non-convertible, two-year bonds with nominal interest rates and actual issuing interest rates in the range of 6-8.2 percent per year.In the second quarter of 2019, VCSC ranked third with 9.37 percent market share in the top 10 securities companies with the largest brokerage market share on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).Generally, for the first six months of 2019, VCSC ranked third with 9.71 percent market share of stock and fund certificates.This year, VCSC targets revenue of 1.65 trillion VND and net profit of 680 billion VND, a year-on-year decrease of 17 percent.However, at the end of the first quarter of 2019, VCSC's revenue decreased by 35 percent over the same period to reach 371.48 billion VND and after-tax profit decreased by 39 percent over the same period to 202.5 billion VND. – VNS/VNA