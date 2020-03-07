Vietjet launches promotion to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day
Vietjet Air aircraft. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Budget airline Vietjet Air is discounting fares to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8).
An 83 percent discount on tickets with the promotion code BOOKNOW83 and 38 percent discount on Skyboss tickets with the promotion code SKYBOSS38 will be on offer from March 6-8.
The discounted airfares apply to all domestic and international routes to India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia with flights from March 6, 2020, to May 31, 2020.
The Skyboss tickets include access to a luxury waiting lounge, priority check-in, private vehicle priority, front row seats, a choice of nine delicious hot meals, free 30kg checked baggage and 10kg hand baggage, free of charge on route change and many other perks, according to Vietjet./.