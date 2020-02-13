Vietjet launches direct air routes to India
Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has launched a series of five direct routes connecting Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai.
Participants at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has launched a series of five direct routes connecting Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai.
The launching ceremony held on February 12 in New Delhi saw the attendance of Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who is on an official visit to India from February 11 to 13.
Speaking at the event, Minister of State of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri said India now has the world’s third largest domestic aviation market and is expected to become the global third biggest international one in the near future.
He expressed his belief that the economic relations between Vietnam and India will continue booming in the coming time with the launch of Vietjet’s direct air routes.
The Da Nang – New Delhi and Hanoi – Mumbai routes will be operated from May 14, 2020, with the frequency of five return flights per week and three ones respectively.
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will be put into operation from May 14, 2020 with five flights and three flights per week, respectively, while the Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will offer four return flights per week from May 15.
The Ho Chi Minh City – New Delhi and Hanoi – New Delhi routes are serving four return flights and three ones per week, respectively.
The flight time of these routes is just over four hours./.