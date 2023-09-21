Vietjet offers 0 VND tickets during Mid-Autumn Festival
During this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Vietjet flights are full of joy with reunion and endless love for passengers.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
Many 0 VND tickets, excluding taxes and fees, will be available from September 22-29, 2023 on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app will bring you to explore Mid-Autumn Festival across Asia, and receive surprised gifts from Vietjet at the height of 10,000 meters.
Accordingly, Vietjet offers promotion tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) throughout the golden week from September 22-29 on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, applying to all domestic and international flights with flexible flight schedule from October 9, 2023 to October 31, 2024. To receive the Mid-Autumn Festival 2023 promotion, let’s book the tickets to enjoy the stunning scenery throughout Vietnam, Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, etc...
In particular, flying with Vietjet from September 12 to 22, 2023, passengers have chances to participate in the meaningful programme "Welcome Mid-Autumn, Spread Love" to contribute to the support of children in difficult circumstances. All the profits from selling Moon cakes in Vietjet flights will be donated to the children in difficult circumstances. Together with Vietjet, let’s give meaningful gifts to the children for the new school year as well as spread the warm and loving Mid-Autumn Festival.
Vietjet offers 0 VND tickets during Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
