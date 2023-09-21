Business Petrol prices forecast to rise nearly 4% in upcoming adjustment: VPI The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) under the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) forecast that the retail prices of petrol will rise by nearly 4% in the upcoming adjustment on September 21.

Business Vietnamese firms seek to boost trade ties with businesses in Thailand's northeastern region A conference to promote trade exchanges between businesses in the north-central region of Vietnam and those in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the northeastern region of Thailand was held in Thailand on September 18-20.

Business Fertiliser imports reach two-year high in August Vietnam’s fertiliser import volume reached the highest in more than two years in August, according to the General Department of Customs, while prices fell over the previous year.

Business Exhibition on innovative fabrics opens in HCM City Vietnam Texfuture 2023 Fall Winter, an international innovative fabric exhibition, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.