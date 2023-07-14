A Vietjet aircradt with Vietnam tourism symbol (Source: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet’s new A330 aircraft numbered VN-A814 bearing Vietnamese tourism symbol took off on July 12, contributing to promote Vietnamese tourism domestically and internationally.

The activity is part of a sponsorship agreement between the carrier and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism to accompany with the promotional activities of Vietnamese culture and tourism to domestic and international friends.

This is Vietjet's newest aircraft carrying out the "mission" of promoting Vietnam's tourism. Previously, Vietjet’s A320 and A321 aircraft bearing the Vietnam Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City Tourism symbols also took off.

Vietjet fleet with the colours the Vietnamese flag and the melody of Hello Vietnam song bearing the symbols of tourism promotion, meaningful messages about environmental protection, "I love my Fatherland" slogan, have become familiar to international friends from Asia to Europe. They have contributed to bringing Vietnam closer to the world as well as introduced to foreign friends a friendly and hospitable Vietnam that welcomes everyone.

The A330 aircraft bearing Vietnamese Tourism symbol will serve Vietjet passengers flying to destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, Kazakhstan, Australia, and beyond in the future.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA