Members of the Vietnam's U23 volleyball team (Photo: asianvolleyball.net)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam achieved a record victory at the ongoing Asian Women’s U23 Volleyball Championship in the capital city of Hanoi.



The hosts on July 15 defeated underdogs Maldives with an unbelievable result of 25-1, 25-2, 25-2 in their last match of Pool A at Gia Lam district’s Gymnasium.



The Vietnamese team played without their strongest members including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy and Duong Thi Hen but they just needed 43 minutes to crush their rivals, achieving the biggest victory of the tournament as well as in the nation’s history.



It was the team’s second win. They earlier beat New Zealand 25-12, 25-10, 25-19.



With two wins, Vietnam top Pool A with six points, followed by New Zealand with three and Maldives who have yet won a single set in this championship.



In Pool B, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is leading after two wins. Thailand and Australia are second and third, respectively.



China proved their power to win Pool C with six points. Chinese Taipei finished second while India ended third.



In Pool D, Kazakhstan ranked first after three wins. Hong Kong, Macao and Sri Lanka are behind.



Following the competition format, two top teams from each pool advance to the quarter-finals. Vietnam, New Zealand, China and Chinese Taipei are in Pool E, while the DPRK, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong compete in Pool F.



Classification for ninth-13th places will see Maldives join India in Pool G, with Australia, Macao and Sri Lanka in Pool H.



After a rest day on July 16, the competition resumes on July 17.



China will take on New Zealand and hosts Vietnam play Chinese Taipei. The DPRK will be against Hong Kong and Thailand versus Kazakhstan.



The Maldives will challenge India and Australia will play Sri Lanka.-VNA