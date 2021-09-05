VNA

The programme aims to realise the tourism development policies stated in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress as well as the Government’s Resolution No. 50 on the Action Programme to implement the resolution.On this basis, the action programme on tourism development during the 2021-2025 period sets out seven key tasks, including completing policies on tourism development, investing in infrastructure serving tourism; and developing high-quality human resources.These tasks are to be solidified by 17 key projects and tasks, many of them are expected to settle “bottlenecks” in tourism development of the country in tourism infrastructure and tourism products./.