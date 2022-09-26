According to a recent article posted on the site, Vietnam is one of the 10 most beautiful destinations that tourists should consider when planning a faraway trip for themselves and their families.



According to the article, Vietnam is a country of cultural treasures and spectacular scenery, stretching over 3,000 km of coastline with diverse and rich nature.

Coming to Vietnam, visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant life of the capital of Hanoi or the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, Hoi An, the capital of lanterns in Vietnam, is also definitely worth a visit.



The article advised visitors to begin their journey with trips through endless green paddy fields or national rainforest parks. Those who want to go to the beach were recommended to come to Nha Trang city, Phu Quoc island and Ha Long Bay, among others./.

VNA